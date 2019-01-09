Alexander Bublik lost to Austrian Rodionov at Australian Open qualifying

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost a match in Men's Qualifying Singles 1st round of Australian Open, SPORTINFORM reports.

Bublik who stands 165th in the world rankings met Austrian Jurij Rodionov. The match ended with a win of the 19-year-old Austrian in three sets - 7:5, 3:6, 6:3.



Bublik has already played in the main draw of the Melbourn tournament. In 2017, he reached the 2nd qualifying round after defeating the world's No.16 Lucas Pouille from France.



Another Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Nedovyesov started Men's Qualifying Singles 1st round with a victory over one more Austrian athlete Dennis Novak.