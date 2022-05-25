Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan debuts at French Open doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik made his debut at the Roland Garros 2022 Men's doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan paired with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia beat American Nathaniel Lammons and Polish Kamil Majchrzak in straight two sets 7-5, 7-6. The 1/32 final match lasted for one hour and 32 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh-Australian duo fired 11 aces, made four double faults, and won five points, and five games in a row.



