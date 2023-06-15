Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, the world’s 47th tennis player, failed at the ATP 250 tournament in 'S-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik was defeated by Italian Jannik Sinner 4-6, 2-6 in the second round of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships held on the outskirts of 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.