EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:39, 15 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships

    None
    Photo: championat.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, the world’s 47th tennis player, failed at the ATP 250 tournament in 'S-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik was defeated by Italian Jannik Sinner 4-6, 2-6 in the second round of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships held on the outskirts of 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!