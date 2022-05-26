EN
    21:04, 26 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails in Roland Garros singles

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik lost his second-round match at the French Open singles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik was defeated in the 1/32 final match against Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia, ranked 31st by the ATP, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 1-6. In two hours and 16 minutes, the Kazakhstani hit 14 aces, made 12 double faults, and won 10 points and five games in a row.



