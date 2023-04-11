EN
    20:46, 11 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at start of ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco

    None
    Photo: championat.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik lost in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Bublik of Kazakhstan was defeated by Alexander Zverev of Germany, ranked 16th in the world, 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 in the first-round match at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

    In two hours and one minute, the Kazakhstani fired seven aces, made nine double faults, as well as won seven points, and two games in a row.


    Sport Tennis
