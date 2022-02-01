EN
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 2nd round of tennis tournament in France

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani needed one hour and 47 minutes to defeat Dutch Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the tournament.

    Bublik hit 20 aces, made six double faults and saved one break point of nine.

    The Kazakhstani is next to take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.


