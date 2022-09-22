EN
    21:07, 22 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 3rd round of ATP 250 event in France

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the third round of the hard-court tennis tournament in Metz, France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh tennis player was victorious over Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the 1/8 finals match of the Moselle Open. The match lasted for two hours and 14 minutes.

    During the match, the Kazakh-Finish tandem fired 13 aces, made nine double faults, and won six points and three games in a row.


    Photo: ktf.kz



