    10:44, 01 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik reaches 2nd round of US Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani player Alexander Bublik has advanced to the second round of the Grand Slam tournament – the US Open in New York, Kazinform reports.

    In the first round of the US Open the Kazakhstani was victorious over German Yannick Hanfmann 6-0, 4-6 6-2, 6-1, thus earning himself $115,000 and 45 ranking points.

    The Kazakhstani is to face off against American Jack Sock in the next round.

    The money prize of the US Open is estimated at $20,344,000 this year. The winner is to earn $2,500,000 and 2,000 ranking points, while the finalist - $1,250,000 and 1,200 ranking points.

    Earlier Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost to American Amanda Anisimova 5-7, 2-6 at the tournament.


