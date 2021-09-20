Alexander Bublik retains his spot in ATP’s top-40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has retained 34th standing in the updated singles ranking by the ATP, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the ATP singles rankings, Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushken moved down four lines to rank 146th, while Dmitry Popko moved up seven spots to 188th.

Serbian Novak Djokovic ranks first. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is third.

As for doubles, Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev is placed 38th, Bublik – 49th, Alexander Nedovyesov – 79th, and Kukushkin – 129th.

The ATP’s doubles ranking is topped by Croatian Mate Pavić, followed by another Croatian Nikola Mektić and British Joe Salisbury.