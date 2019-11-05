EN
    08:23, 05 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik retains Kazakhstan’s No1 title

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The ATP has updated the rating of the world’s best tennis players, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    In the new ranking, Alexander Bublik maintains his 48th position and remains Kazakhstan’s No1. The previous leader Mikhail Kukushkin holds the 67th line. Spanish Rafael Nadal stands the first, Serbian Novak Djokovic is the second and Roger Federer (Switzerland) is the third.

    Sport
