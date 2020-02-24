Alexander Bublik skyrockets in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the Top 50 of the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Bublik reached his career-high ranking by climbing eight spots to №47. Unlike Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin plummeted 20 spots down and landed the 89th spot.

Nothing has changed in the Top 3 of the rankings ruled by Serb Novak Djokovic. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer are ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.