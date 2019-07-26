EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:31, 26 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik to represent Kazakhstan at Citi Open

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik will represent Kazakhstan at the ATP’s Citi Open in Washington, D.C., U.S.A., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The tournament’s total financial commitment totals $1.8 million.

    Recall that Bublik reached his career-high ranking of №70 earlier this week after finishing as runner-up at the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport. He was defeated by American John Isner in the final.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!