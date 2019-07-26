Alexander Bublik to represent Kazakhstan at Citi Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik will represent Kazakhstan at the ATP’s Citi Open in Washington, D.C., U.S.A., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The tournament’s total financial commitment totals $1.8 million.

Recall that Bublik reached his career-high ranking of №70 earlier this week after finishing as runner-up at the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport. He was defeated by American John Isner in the final.