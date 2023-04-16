EN
    12:49, 16 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik to take on Emil Ruusuvuori in 1st round of ATP 500 event in Spain

    Фото: EFE
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik has learned his opponent at the start of the 2023 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, ranked 53rd in the world, is to take on Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, the world's 38th tennis player, in the first round of the ATP 500 event in Barcelona, Spain.

    The 2023 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell's prize money is estimated at 2,872,435 euros, with the winner earning 477,795 euros and 300 ranking points.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
