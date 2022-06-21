Alexander Bublik wins at the start of ATP 250 Eastbourne

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World’s No39 Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan upset American Frances Tiafoe (28th in ATP rankings) in the first round match of the ATP250 Eastbourne International Tournament, Kazinform learned from the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 52 minutes and ended with a score – 5:7, 7:6 (7:4), 6:0.

Bublik hit 17 aces, made 11 double faults and converted 5 break points out of 12. In Bublik-Tiafoe head-to-head competition the score tied 1:1.

Next Bublik will play vs Australian John Millman, Astana Open 2020 title holder.

In ATP 250 tournament held in Mallorca, Spain, Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan)/Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina) duo lost to Aslan Karatsev (Russia)/ Joran Vliegen (Belgium) – 7:6 (7:1), 7:6 (8:6).