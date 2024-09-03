Alexander Kerzhakov quits as FC Kairat head coach
The contract with Alexander Kerzhakov was terminated by mutual consent. His assistants Vladimir Kazakov and Ruslan Adzhindzhal also left the club, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Almaty-based football club Kairat.
Under the direction of Kerzhakov, the team played in 12 games, with six wins, three draws and three losses, reads the statement of the club’s press service.
To note, Alexander Kerzhakov became the head coach of FC Kairat late this May.
Yesterday morning, I submitted my resignation. For me, it was a difficult decision, as I wanted to continue working here. We’ve achieved very significant progress in terms of games, demonstrated good results. Kairat for the first time in a while took a leading position in the league table and has real chances to become the champion, as six rounds are left before the end of the championship. However, for me, as the head coach, there are situations, that I believe to be unacceptable and inappropriate in the work. I don’t want to go into details, lets them stay inside the club, said Kerzhakov while commenting his decision to step down as FC Kairat’s head coach to the Chempionat website.