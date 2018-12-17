Alexander Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev as the country celebrates Independence Day, BelTA learned from the press service of Belarusian president.

"Your country has made significant progress in economic development, ensuring social and political stability. Kazakhstan is making considerable contribution to strengthening security in the Eurasian space, elaborating and implementing effective measures to settle conflicts," the message of greetings runs.



The head of state expressed confidence that strategic Belarus-Kazakhstan relations based on mutual trust and productive cooperation will continue developing for the benefit of the two nations.



Alexander Lukashenko wished every success to Nursultan Nazarbayev on his responsible post, peace and happiness to the people of Kazakhstan.