EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:37, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Alexander Uvarov of Kazakhstan claims men’s 81kg weightlifting bronze at Asiad

    sport
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Alexander Uvarov brought Kazakhstan another bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform cites the press service of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan. 

    The Kazakhstani claimed bronze in the men’s 81kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 348kg at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China. North Korea and Uzbekistan claimed first and second places, respectively.

    Another Kazakhstani was fourth with a result of 343kg.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!