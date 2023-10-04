Alexander Uvarov of Kazakhstan claims men’s 81kg weightlifting bronze at Asiad

Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Alexander Uvarov brought Kazakhstan another bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform cites the press service of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstani claimed bronze in the men’s 81kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 348kg at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China. North Korea and Uzbekistan claimed first and second places, respectively.

Another Kazakhstani was fourth with a result of 343kg.