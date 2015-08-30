Alexander Vinokurov participates in charity bike rider Rixos Borovoe 2015 (PHOTOS)

BURABAI. KAZINFORM - The third traditional charity bike ride Rixos Borovoe 2015 has kicked off this morning in the Burabai resort area.

Organized by Rixos Borovoe Hotel, Charity Fund Assyl Miras and akimat (administration) of Akmola region, the bike ride brought together nearly 300 participants. Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Olympic champion and general manager of Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokurov, Tour de France 2014 winner Vincenzo Nibali and other members of Astana Pro Team participate in the event this year. "I am delighted that Astana Pro Team is a part of this event. By participating in such events we help raise money for children's hospitals and other good causes. It quite chilly in the resort area today, but the ride will take place in any circumstances," Vinokurov told Kazinform correspondent before the start of the ride. It is worth mentioning that last year organizers of Rixos Borovoe 2014 raised almost 87 million tenge on medical equipment for Akmola and Kyzylorda perinatal center.