Alexandr Shefer returns to Astana Qazaqstan Team as Lead Sports Director
During the last season Alexandr Shefer was collaborating with the Russian UCI ProTeam Gazprom – Rusvelo. Despite a valid contract for 2022, the teams have reached a mutual agreement about return of Alexandr Shefer to Astana Qazaqstan Team.
«I am really happy to reunite with Astana Qazaqstan Team after a year outside the project. I feel myself full of energy and inspiration ahead of the new season. I am grateful to the management of Gazprom – Rusvelo for the time I spent in this team, for the new experience I got there and for understanding and flexibility in the question of my return to Astana Qazaqstan Team. I really appreciate it. Well, the new season is coming, and the team will change a lot for the upcoming year, it is going to set the new ambitious goals and I am really looking forward to start working again side by side with Alexandr Vinokurov and all my teammates and colleagues I know for a long time», – said Alexandr Shefer.
«I am happy to see Alexandr, one of the key directors for Astana, coming back. The preparation towards the new season is in full progress and a lot of work is going to be done for the team to get ready for the new challenges and the new goals. I am sure that arrival of Alexandr Shefer will strengthen our Sports Director group and will help the team to come back on the winning way», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.