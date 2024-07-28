Alexandra Le reaches 2024 Paris Games Shooting final

Kazakhstan's Alexandra Le finished 6th and Arina Altukhova took 17th in 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics Shooting event, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Alexandra Le successfully completed the qualification round with a total score of 631.4 and occupied the 6th line. Top-8 athletes advance to the final stage

Arina Altukhova remained 17th with a score of 627.7.

South Korean BAN Hyojin set a Qualification Olympic Record scoring 634.5 and took the intermediate first place.

Medal events will take place on Monday, July 29.