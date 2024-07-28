EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:46, 28 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Alexandra Le reaches 2024 Paris Games Shooting final

    Alexandra Le reaches 2024 Paris Games Shooting final
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

    Kazakhstan's Alexandra Le finished 6th and Arina Altukhova took 17th in 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics Shooting event, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Alexandra Le successfully completed the qualification round with a total score of 631.4 and occupied the 6th line. Top-8 athletes advance to the final stage

    Arina Altukhova remained 17th with a score of 627.7.

    South Korean BAN Hyojin set a Qualification Olympic Record scoring 634.5 and took the intermediate first place.

    Medal events will take place on Monday, July 29.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x