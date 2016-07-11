Alexandriya festival named Belarus' contribution to strengthening of friendship between nations

ALEXANDRIYA. KAZINFORM - The festival in Alexandriya may become Belarus' contribution to the strengthening of friendship between the nations, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the festival Alexandriya Gathers Friends on 9 July, BelTA has learned.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, in a wonderful part of Mogilev Oblast the mighty Dnieper River has united craftsmen and folklife culture fans from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Alexandriya has become a venue for friendly meetings and people's diplomacy, the head of state added.

"This year we have welcomed representatives of Lithuania that celebrates Jani Day in late June. I hope that this visit of Lithuanian guests will lay foundation for a new tradition, i.e. to invite representatives of other countries that celebrate Kupalye. This will become Belarus' contribution to the preservation of artistic variety of the peoples on the planet, the strengthening of friendship between the nations. The popularity of the festival in Alexandriya has been gaining momentum every year. It is high time we set forth bigger goals," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The Belarusian leader also stressed that the festival had acquired a special meaning in the Year of Culture. "It is the traditional culture that makes spiritual foundation of the nation. It has always been an ever-living source of inspiration and fruitful ideas, so important for today's art. Alexandriya Gathers Friends is a truly people's festival and provides an opportunity for hundreds of people to show their talents," the President said.

The President noted that Kupalye in Alexandriya did not showcase everything that Belarus has. However, the most important things, including art and crafts, were present. "We should do our best to fill our festivals, be it Slavonic Bazaar or this festival, with new content. We will have growth dynamics then. We should do the utmost to make this festival brighter every year," the President concluded, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.