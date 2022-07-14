EN
    11:18, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Alexey Lutsenko finishes 8th at Tour de France Stage 11

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Alexey Lutsenko successfully completed the 11st stage of the annual multiple-stage bicycle race Tour de France, the press service of the National Olympic Committee informs.

    Lutsenko finished 8th which let him climb to the 9th position in the overall ranking.

    Jonas Vingegaard from Jumbo-Visma leads the general classification. Romain Bardet from Team DSM stands second and Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates is third.


    Photo: olympic.kz
