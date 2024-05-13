Alexey Lutsenko forced to leave Giro D’Italia due to illness

The leader of the Astana Qazaqstan Team at the Giro d’Italia Alexey Lutsenko did not start the ninth stage of the race due to sickness. The Kazakh champion is forced to leave the Italian Grand Tour after dealing with illness for several days, the team's press service reported.

“Unfortunately, Alexey will not be able to continue the Giro d’Italia because of sinusitis and acute febrile pharyngo-tracheitis. It was decided this morning after the final check of his current state”, – said team doctor Emilio Magni.