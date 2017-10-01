Alexey Lutsenko remains unbeatable at Tour Almaty 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The winners of the Tour Almaty 2017 has been announced today, Kazinform reports.

Astana Pro Team rider Jacob Fulsang won the second stage of the international race. Coming in second was Kazakhstani Alexey Lutsenko who won Stage 1. The Swiss rider finished third.



It should be noted that four more Kazakhstanis were featured into the top 10 of the stage, namely Yevgeniy Gidich, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana ProTeam), Yuri Natarov and Matvey Nikitin (Kazakhstan's national cycling team).



Defending champion Alexey Lutsenko won the race, climbing to the top spot of the overall standings.



This year the Tour Almaty was held under the aegis of the International Cycling Union (UCI).