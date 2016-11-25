Alexey Ni: My resignation is a sign of solidarity with my team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former head coach of the national weightlifting team Alexey Ni has commented on his voluntary resignation.

“It was my own decision to leave this post. I thought about it for the first time prior to the beginning of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro when doping retests were launched. At that time I had to train the team and go ahead. I had to fulfill the obligations which I assumed. I decided that if I could not protect my sportsmen, and if they were deprived of their medals, I wouldn’t be able to continue my career and I would quit with them. A new head coach will be appointed in the nearest time,” Alexey Ni noted.

Two days ago, the International Olympic Committee notified the Kazakh National Olympic Committee on stripping off Ilya Ilyin’s two gold medals.

“This is the result of the work conducted by the IOC and WADA – five gold, one silver and one bronze medals – were annulled and stripped off. I was a head coach at the two latest Olympic Games, therefore I am responsible for what happened with my team. I am grateful to the sport officials of our country – the Ministry, the National Olympic Committee, the Federation for accepting my resignation statement I would like to thank Kazakhstanis for their support and help rendered to me and my team throughout these years. My resignation is a sign of solidarity with my sport family who were deprived of their medals and opportunity to compete at the Rio Olympic Games. I hope that the term of disqualification will be as short as possible,” he added.





