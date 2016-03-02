EN
    07:11, 02 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Alexey Poltoranin qualified for Ski Tour Canada 2016 final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin qualified for the final stage of The Ski Tour Canada 2016 held in Gatineau, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    The best result belongs to Norwegian athlete Northug Petter.Jr., while American sportsman Simeon Hamilton finished the second. Russian Sergey Ustiugov became the third.
    Alexey Poltoranin finished the qualification with the 24th result and will continue to compete.

