NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree «On the appointment of A. Tsoi to the post of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan», Kazinform reported citing the press service of Akorda.

Earlier by the decree of the Head of State, Yelzhan Birtanov was relieved of his post as Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.