    18:26, 27 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Alibaba launches global e-commerce talents program

    GUIYANG. KAZINFORM China's e-commerce giant Alibaba on Friday launched its Global E-commerce Talents program (GET), at the 11th China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week held in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

    The program aims to help young people, small and medium business professionals and entrepreneurs learn competitive skills for the global e-commerce industry, Xinhua reports.

    Alibaba said the GET would offer general theories and application-oriented courses for students. This involves partnering with universities to roll out the program in different countries.

    The program will also set up GET education centers, and GET e-commerce innovation and startup centers to cultivate more international e-commerce talent for China and ASEAN.

    World News China
