Alibaba launches global e-commerce talents program

GUIYANG. KAZINFORM China's e-commerce giant Alibaba on Friday launched its Global E-commerce Talents program (GET), at the 11th China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week held in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The program aims to help young people, small and medium business professionals and entrepreneurs learn competitive skills for the global e-commerce industry, Xinhua reports.

Alibaba said the GET would offer general theories and application-oriented courses for students. This involves partnering with universities to roll out the program in different countries.

The program will also set up GET education centers, and GET e-commerce innovation and startup centers to cultivate more international e-commerce talent for China and ASEAN.