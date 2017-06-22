Alibaba's Jack Ma forecasts 4-hour working day in 30 years

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Head of largest Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Jack Ma said he believes people will only have to work four hours a day, four days a week just 30 years from now.

"People [will] only work four hours a day and maybe four days a week. My grandfather worked 16 hours a day in the farmland and [thought he was] very busy. We work eight hours, five days a week and think we are very busy," Ma said in a Wednesday interview with CNBC.



He also noted that world leaders have to make hard choices, or the next 30 years could become very painful, Sputnik reports.

He also said that largest companies like Apple, Alphabet and Amazon have been dominating the markets so much that they have almost become monopolies in their sectors, but their influence may weaken as many small businesses get access to the internet.