Alice Wells: Kazakhstan - example of successful development of country without nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alice G. Wells, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, has said that Kazakhstan sets a perfect example of renunciation of nuclear weapons, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During her official visit to Kazakhstan, Alice G. Wells noted that President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan managed to ensure the successful development of the country and enhance its prestige in the eyes of the region and the world.

In particular, she said that Kazakhstan's role is exemplary in the United States' efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons.



She underlined that Kazakhstan by its example demonstrated what can be achieved without nuclear weapons and what can be done to successfully develop on the world stage.

Besides, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia maintains that it is Nursultan Nazarbayev's leadership which provided an entire generation of Kazakhstanis with the opportunity to study abroad under the Bolashak Scholarship Program.