Alik Aidarbayev appointed Deputy CEO of Samruk-Kazyna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alik Aidarbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The representatives of the press service of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund confirmed the information on the appointment of Alik Aidarbayev as Deputy CEO of the fund.

"Alik Aidarbayev was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board," they told Kazinform correspondent.

Also, the press service published information on the approval of the new structure of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund by the decision of the Board.

"Under the new structure, the number of managing directors has been reduced from 10 to 5, the number of departments and structural divisions has been reduced from 37 to 27. Besides, one Deputy Chairman of the Board position has been introduced," the press service said.

It is noted that the changes in the structure were caused by the goals to increase the management mobility and effectiveness, extend the process of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund transformation, introduce a vertical asset management structure, and improve the economic efficiency of the national companies the fund's structure consists of. The new structure was brought into being on January 11, 2018.

Alik Aidarbayev was born on May 19, 1963, in Alexandrovka village of Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region.

In different years, he worked as Deputy Director General, First Vice President at Yuzhkazneftegaz company, Director General at Kumkol-Lukoil, Mangistaumunaygas JSC and Executive Director at NC KazMunayGas JSC.

From 2011 to 2013, he was Director General of RD KazMunayGas JSC. From January 22, 2013, he was Governor of Mangistau region.

In March 2017, Alik Aidarbayev was appointed Vice Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.