TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:59, 21 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Alik Shpekbayev meets with representatives of Transparency International

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Mr Alik Shpekbayev met with representatives of Transparency International, Kazinform reports. 

    On Tuesday (June 20) in the course of his working trip to Germany, Alik Shpekbayev held bilateral meetings with representatives of Transparency International in Berlin and Bertelsmann Foundation in Gütersloh.

    During the meetings, Mr Shpekbayev briefed the German side on focal points of Kazakhstan's anti-corruption policy and the reforms on improvement of national anti-corruption legislation.



    At the negotiations, Astana and Berlin were suggested joining efforts to decrease level of corruption in Kazakhstan.

    The sides exchanged opinions and recommendations on further cooperation in fight against corruption.



    The Bertelsmann Foundation is a non-profit foundation active in political, social, economic, educational and health-related issues.

    The Bertelsmann Foundation publishes the Transformation Index (BTI) every two years that measures current state of democracy and market economy in 129 developing and transition countries.

    Shpekbayev's working visit to Germany and meetings with the top-ranking rating organizations were held in accordance with the National Plan "100 specific steps".

