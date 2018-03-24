Alik Shpekbayev meets with UNDP Deputy Resident Representative

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Alik Shpekbayev held a meeting with Ms Munkhtuya Altangerel in view of the termination of the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative's powers in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Agency.

During the meeting, Mr Shpekbayev cordially thanked her for UNDP's active support for the reforms in the civil service in Kazakhstan, as well as in fighting corruption and improving the quality of public services.

Among the joint projects implemented, the following projects were crucial for the development of the civil service in Kazakhstan: "Development, introduction and implementation of a factor and point scale (grading) system", "Common Framework of Competencies", and "Civil Service Reform Advocacy through Ethics, Meritocracy and Corruption Prevention Measures".

In her turn, Ms Munkhtuya Altangerel highlighted that the professional machinery of government with strategic civil service elements has already been shaped in Kazakhstan. She also expressed gratitude for productive bilateral cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the Agency Chairman wished accomplishments to the outgoing UNDP Deputy Resident Representative.