Alik Shpekbayev names most corrupt state bodies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some state bodies had more than 500 corruption manifestations in 2016. This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Alik Shpekbayev during the First Congress of Civil Initiatives on Anti-Corruption.

"In case only the one who directly received a bribe brought to justice, and not their supervisor, then the efficiency of such measures is very low. Therefore, we want to increase personal responsibility of managers for allowing corruption manifestations among their subordinates. There are institutions where to the year end, there were more than 500 facts of corruption. What is that? We consider even one fact an emergency.

For example in Western countries or in Singapore, in USA even one fact of corruption is considered an emergency they resign with the whole team. And we have hundreds of facts today and virtually no managers were punished", Mr. Shpekbayev said.

According to him, Ministry of Agriculture, State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as in the akimats have the highest corruption levels.

Shpekbayev stressed that if corruption is systemic in a state body, then its head must be brought to justice.

One of the preventive measures of combating corruption, according to Mr. Shpekbayev, is the reduction of the state apparatus and consequent salaries increase. If 35 percent of state employees are cut, then along with savings on administrative expenses, it will be possible to increase the salaries of civil servants by half. And if we do not raise salaries of political civil servants and civil servants of corps "A", we will be able to raise them for the lower tier employees in rural areas, in districts by a factor of three.