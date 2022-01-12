Alikhan Smailov instructs to speed up COVID-19 revaccination campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov gave an instruction to speed up the revaccination of people in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A share rise in COVID-19 cases can be observed in the capital, cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Atyrau region, which ended up in the «red zone». Six areas are in the «yellow zone». Our main task is to keep the COVID-19 situation under control. It is necessary to toughen the observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements by people,» said Smailov.

The Health Ministry, governor’s offices were charged to increase the number of PCR tests for COVID-19, carry out a quick monitoring and ensure the readiness of health workers, reserve hospital beds and that pharmaceuticals and medical items are in sufficient amounts.

Smailov pointed to the very low revaccination speed, thus instructing the Health Ministry and governor’s offices to speed up the COVID-19 revaccination pace.

Earlier it was reported that the epidemiological situation had gotten worse in Kazakhstan,