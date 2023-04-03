EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:19, 03 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff

    None
    Photo: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov introduced newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to the staff of the MFA today, Kazinform reports.

    Alikhan Smailov said that amid current geopolitical realities, the Foreign Office’s activity gains more importance. The Ministry contributes significantly to the strengthening of mutually beneficial relations with the CIS and non-CIS countries and to the development of national economy via its diplomatic tools, the Prime Minister said.

    «The results of the Foreign Ministry’s activity directly impact all of us. The President of the country set important goals to the Ministry. I wish you success in their achievement,» he added.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!