    12:19, 18 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Alimkhanuly beats McLellan with 5th-round technical knockout

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly (6-0, 2KO) held his seventh professional bout against Canadian Stuart McLellan (27-3-3, 11KO) during the boxing evening in Los Angeles, California, at the Banc of California Stadium arena, Sports.kz informs.

    The bout lasted for 5 rounds and ended with Alimkhanuly’s technical knockout over McLellan. The Kazakh fighter knocked down his Canadian opponent twice in the second and fifth rounds.

    Sport Boxing Top Story
