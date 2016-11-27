EN
    18:53, 27 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Alimkhanuly KOs opponent twice at Kazakhstan Boxing Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly won gold at the Kazakhstan Boxing Championships in Men's 81kg weight class, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the final bout Alimkhanuly floored his opponent Nurdaulet Zharmanov twice in the third round and secured a 3:0 confident win.

    Earlier Temirtas Zhussupov (49kg), Azamat Issakulov (52kg), Kairat Yeraliyev (56kg), Adilet Kurmetov (60kg), Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69kg) and Abilkhan Amankul (75kg) also became champions in their weight categories.

