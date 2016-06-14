EN
    13:55, 14 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Alimov: Five more countries have applied for SCO dialogue partner status

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Five more countries have applied for the partner dialogue status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov told mass media of the SCO member states in the SCO Headquarters in Beijing, China prior to the Tashkent summit and the celebrations of the 15th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

    "We have five more applications for the dialogue partner status. I can only tell you that one application has come from Eastern Europe, three - from Middle East and another one - from Southeast Asia," Rashid Alimov said. He added that he could not name the countries as the applications are under consideration.

    According to Rashid Alimov, the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was considered at the Russia-ASEAN summit.

    "The SCO is the biggest international organization. New five applications make it also the most popular association, which lays special responsibility on its member states," said the Secretary General.

    Rashid Alimov also stressed that all the decisions are taken by consensus in the organization.

    Kazinform refers to Belta.by 

