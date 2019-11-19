Alina Adilkhanova wins Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Alina Adilkhanova from Shymkent won the Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Scoring 79.500 points, Adilkhanova surpassed her closest opponents Roza Abitova (77.200 points) and Dayana Abdirbekova (75.100 points).

The championship brought together the best gymnasts from the rhythmic gymnastics clubs and sports schools. The Shymkent school of Olympic reserve and the School of rhythmic gymnastics of Aliya Yussupova proved to be the best in Kazakhstan.