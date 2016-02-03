Aliya Galimova named Advisor to Nur Otan Party’s First Deputy Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aliya Galimova was appointed Advisor to First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party.

According to the Party’s press service, Galimova is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (Qualification: Lecturer of Socio-Political Sciences).

In 1995-2003 she worked as a Lecturer at the S.Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and Eurasian National Gumilyov University.

In 2003-2010 she served at the President’s Executive Office as an expert and later she was promoted to Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Department.

In 2010-2012 she was Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region for Social Issues.

In 2012-205 she served as Executive Secretary of the Education and Science Ministry.

In 2015-2016 she was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.