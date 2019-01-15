Aliya Moldagulova Memorial Day marked in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Memorial Day to honor Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova was held at the Memorial Museum in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event timed to the 75th anniversary of her death began with a moment of silence. Then, Aliya's relatives Ariya Khabiyeva and Tazhen Zhanabergenova, a cultural figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerkin Kurmanbek shared their memories and told about Aliya's feat.

During the event, Raya Bektemirova donated documents and photographs of her father, World War II veteran Shaukul Kalzhanov, to the museum. Besides, there was a flower-laying ceremony at the Memorial of Aliya Moldagulova.

For reference, Aliya Moldagulova was born in the village of Bulak, Aktobe region, in 1925. She volunteered for the Soviet Army, got trained at the school of snipers, and served as a corporal at the 54th Infantry Brigade during the years of the Second World War.

19-year-old Moldagulova was killed after accomplishing a feat in the battle for the liberation of the village of Kazachikha in Pskov Oblast on January 14, 1944. She was posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

The village in Kobda district, where a patriotic education center was opened, streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astana, Aktobe, Karaganda have been named after Aliya Moldagulova. In addition, monuments and memorials were installed. In Aktobe, the regional memorial museum was created.



