    12:05, 29 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Aliya Nazarbayeva heads Presidium of new ecological association in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presentation of the newly-established Association of Ecological Organizations of Kazakhstan was held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The association's Presidium will be headed by Aliya Nazarbayeva, and its Board of Trustees will include the Nobel Peace Prize winner Rae Kwon Chung.

    The Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan will serve as a platform for creating and promoting systematic environmental initiatives, promoting a "green" lifestyle.

    According to Aliya Nazarbayeva, all interested ecological organizations are free to join the Association.

    The first session of the Association of Ecological Organizations of Kazakhstan is scheduled for December in Astana.

     

