    14:06, 27 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Aliya Nazarbayeva resigns as head of presidium of Association of Ecological Organizations

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aliya Nazarbayeva stepped down as the head of the presidium of the Association of Ecological Organizations. CEO of the Association of Ecological Organizations Aigul Solovyova confirmed the information, Kazinform reports.

    The CEO added that the Association continues its work.

    As earlier reported, Aliya Nazarbayeva was appointed as the head of the presidium of the Association of Ecological Organizations in 2017.


