EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:11, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Aliya village in Aktobe region celebrates 90th anniversary of the Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Today the village named after Aliya Moldagulova in Hobdinsk district of Aktobe region will hold the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

    Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev, Governor of Aktobe region Arhimed Mukhambetov, deputies of the Majilis and the Senate, representatives of all regions of Kazakhstan, renowned Kazakh figures of culture and art, reps of delegations from Moscow and St. Petersburg took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at Aliya Moldagulova monument. Cultural and sports events will be held in the district center of Hobda.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Aktobe region Culture 70th anniversary of Great Victory Cultural Heritage Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!