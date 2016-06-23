All 100 steps in National Plan to be fulfilled - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in the interview with Rossiya 24 Channel, President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated that all the 100 steps in the National Plan will be fulfilled.

He noted that his nation is ready for reforms stipulated in this strategic document.

“It is high time for this. We have gathered required resources and means for their implementation. The society is ready for them,” the President said.

N.Nazarbayev reminded that in 2015 the Government actively collaborated with the Parliament, due to which 59 laws were adopted. These laws will provide a legislative basis for implementation of these reforms. 25 out of 100 steps have already been done,” the President highlighted.