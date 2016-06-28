EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    All anthrax burial sites in Kazakhstan must be strictly controlled - PM

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has tasked the Government to tighten control of anthrax burial sites in the country.

    "Yesterday we held a session dedicated to the anthrax outbreak in Karaganda region. The security at the anthrax burial sites spins out of control. We need to sort this problem out. I gave the corresponding instruction yesterday," said Prime Minister Massimov addressing Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.

    Minister Myrzakhmetov is set to coordinate the issue together with akims (governors) of the regions.

    "We will focus on this issue at the onset of the next session of the Government," Massimov promised.

    The head of the Government stressed that all anthrax burial sites in Kazakhstan, not only in Karaganda region, must be strictly controlled. He also touched upon the lack of veterinary control in the regions at the session.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Government of Kazakhstan Regions Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!