TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:43, 22 March 2022 | GMT +6

    All areas in 'green zone' for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no areas in the COVID-19 «red and yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, there are no areas in the «red and yellow zones».

    Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

    Notably, the country has logged 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 264 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.




