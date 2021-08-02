All areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 1, Kazakhstan’s 17 areas are in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions are placed in the «red zone».

Notably, 7,573 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.



