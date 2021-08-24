All arrivals in Almaty from Afghanistan tested negative for COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM All those UN Mission employees arrived in Almaty from Afghanistan were tested negative for coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

2 flights from Afghanistan landed in Almaty on August 19. The 1 st plane airlifted 27 nationals of Kazakhstan (including 6 kids) and 15 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who straight away headed home. 135 members of the UN diplomatic mission were onboard of the 2 nd plane. No nationals of Afghanistan were there. All of them were taken to the Rixos Hotel.

On August 22 another plane evacuated 108 more members of the UN diplomatic mission. They checked into the Intercontinental Hotel.

All of them were tested negative for coronavirus infection, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty said in a statement.